SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 7th, after market close.
The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.20 (+51.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $401.92M (-2.4% Y/Y).
Over the last 2 years, SPWR has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.
