Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.46 (-62.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $132.43M (-2.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, STMP has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revision and 0 downward.