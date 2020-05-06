Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.36 (+11.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $769.38M (+13.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, QRVO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 20 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 17 downward.