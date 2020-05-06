Cognizant Technology (NASDAQ:CTSH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.93 (+2.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.22B (+2.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CTSH has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward.