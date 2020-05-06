Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.13 (+30.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $450.05M (+16.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, DBX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 1 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Dropbox: High Bar Ahead Of Earnings, But I Stay Bullish