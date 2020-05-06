Algonquin Power & Utilities Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 06, 2020 5:35 PM ETAlgonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN)AQNBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.21 (+10.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $513.53M (+7.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AQN has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.