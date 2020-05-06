The European Union has "no valid basis" for retaliating against U.S. goods since the country has fully complied with the World Trade Organization's findings that Washington state's now-repealed tax breaks for Boeing (BA -1.4% ) were illegal, the U.S. Trade Representative's office says.

The USTR's formal submission to the WTO aims to neutralize EU demands for ~$10B in annual retaliatory tariffs in a long-running Boeing-Airbus subsidy dispute.

Washington's legislature in March repealed the state's preferential aerospace tax break first introduced 16 years ago, which saved Boeing $118M in 2018 based on published jetliner revenues.

"With Washington State's repeal of this relatively minor tax reduction, the United States has fully implemented the WTO's recommendation, ending this dispute," says U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) says it is up to the WTO to decide whether the U.S. has fully complied, a process it says could take a considerable amount of time.