EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.65 (-45.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.83B (-5.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, EOG has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 21 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.