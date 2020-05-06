TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.16 (-55.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $290.36M (-22.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TRIP has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward.