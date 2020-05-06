Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.20 (-25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $70.32M (+18.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, APPN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.