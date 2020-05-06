Jim Chanos has his doubts about market's rally

Speaking to Bloomberg, Jim Chanos says expectations that 2021 earnings will return to 2019 levels aren't realistic.

Further, he sees corporate taxes moving higher. Why? If we're going to bail out corporations more or less every ten years, taxpayers should demand corporations ante up more in the way of "insurance premiums" during the good years.

Fear mode, says Chanos, will soon turn to anger mode. As folks see who took bailout money, anger will rise even more. In addition to higher taxes, the body politic is going to demand more in the way of wages. The future is going to be more labor friendly, and less capital friendly.

Finally, profit margins are set to narrow. We've had years of lower rates, lower taxes, and cost-savings measures (globalization among them) - there's nowhere left for these trends to go, except in reverse.