Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.06 (-25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $164.28M (+2.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, KTOS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.