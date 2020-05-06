Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.30 (+1.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.67B (+0.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MSI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.