JPMorgan talked to Beyond Meat (BYND +22.7% ) CEO Ethan Brown after yesterday's conference call on the end of the test run of the company's products in McDonald's (MCD -0.2% ) locations in Canada.

Analyst Ken Goldman: "Though we wish the test with MCD Canada had been expanded rather than concluded, we are increasingly satisfied with Ethan's response on the matter. He seems optimistic that MCD is happy with how the test went, and he explicitly did not rule out an expansion down the road. Since we are skeptics by nature, we will take more of wait-and-see approach, but at least Ethan did not sound worried (one might argue he sounded constructive)."

Of course, Beyond Meat is sitting it wait just as beef shortages show up in various locations for Wendy's.

In general, Goldman says it got the sense from BYND management that the primary goal on the earnings call was not necessarily to convince investors that estimates were too high, but to simply make sure no one extrapolated Q1's success into the rest of the year.

JP has a Neutral rating on Beyond Meat and price target of $77.