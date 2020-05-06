Seeking Alpha
Wayfair Inc. (W)

What's working in retail in the literal sense and share price sense is e-commerce.

Internet retail stocks over the last six weeks: Wayfair (NYSE:W+228%, Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK+187%, U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS+126%, Fartech (NYSE:FTCH+93%, Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY+91%, Carvana (NYSE:CVNA+87%, Fiverr (NYSE:FVRR+84%, Shopify (NYSE:SHOP+75%, Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA+56%, Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA+48%, eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY+37%, MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) +37% and Chewy (NYSE:CHWY+26%. All those marks are ahead of the 15% gain for Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts are wary on the valuation of many e-commerce stocks, but have also been pointing to the upside potential with some stay-at-home shopping habits expected to become permanent.