What's working in retail in the literal sense and share price sense is e-commerce.
Internet retail stocks over the last six weeks: Wayfair (NYSE:W) +228%, Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) +187%, U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) +126%, Fartech (NYSE:FTCH) +93%, Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) +91%, Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) +87%, Fiverr (NYSE:FVRR) +84%, Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) +75%, Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) +56%, Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) +48%, eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) +37%, MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) +37% and Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) +26%. All those marks are ahead of the 15% gain for Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).
Analysts are wary on the valuation of many e-commerce stocks, but have also been pointing to the upside potential with some stay-at-home shopping habits expected to become permanent.