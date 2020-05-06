What's working in retail in the literal sense and share price sense is e-commerce.

Internet retail stocks over the last six weeks: Wayfair (NYSE:W) +228% , Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) +187% , U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) +126% , Fartech (NYSE:FTCH) +93% , Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) +91% , Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) +87% , Fiverr (NYSE:FVRR) +84% , Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) +75% , Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) +56% , Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) +48%, eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) +37% , MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) +37% and Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) +26% . All those marks are ahead of the 15% gain for Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts are wary on the valuation of many e-commerce stocks, but have also been pointing to the upside potential with some stay-at-home shopping habits expected to become permanent.