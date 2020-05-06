Delek US (DK -6.5% ) says the rural locations of its four refineries are an advantage as people there drive more than in larger cities, allowing gasoline demand to recover faster, executives said during today's earnings conference call.

In Texas, where Delek has refineries in Big Spring and Tyler, the company said demand decline was at less than 20% as of two days ago, up from a 40% drop after businesses closed and people stayed home because of the coronavirus; the 73K bbl/day Big Spring refinery is running near capacity, the company said.

In Arkansas, where Delek operates the 83K bbl/day El Dorado refinery, the company said gasoline demand decline is now 27%-28% compared with an earlier 40% drop.

Also on the call, CEO Uzi Yemin acknowledged that "CVR Energy is taking a position in our stock and we will welcome them as shareholders," but said he would have no further comments on the matter.

Delek shares are sharply lower after the company reported a larger than expected Q1 loss.