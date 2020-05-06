Speaking to clients of a wealth advisory firm, the BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) boss says bankers tell him they're bracing for a major wave of corporate bankruptcies in coming weeks/months, and he suggests the Fed - already bailing like crazy - might need to do even more.
Among his predictions: That the 21% corporate tax rate from the 2017 tax law might be a goner, possibly to go up to almost 30% next year.
Fink has the ear of the president and the Fed, and is presumably on the short list of candidates for Treasury Secretary in a Biden administration. That his mood is at odds with the big rally in stocks is at least somewhat disconcerting.
Earlier today, Jim Chanos had similar ideas of rising corporate taxes.
Now read: BlackRock Is A Good Bet For The Future »