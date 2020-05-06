Speaking to clients of a wealth advisory firm, the BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) boss says bankers tell him they're bracing for a major wave of corporate bankruptcies in coming weeks/months, and he suggests the Fed - already bailing like crazy - might need to do even more.

Among his predictions: That the 21% corporate tax rate from the 2017 tax law might be a goner, possibly to go up to almost 30% next year.

Fink has the ear of the president and the Fed, and is presumably on the short list of candidates for Treasury Secretary in a Biden administration. That his mood is at odds with the big rally in stocks is at least somewhat disconcerting.

Earlier today, Jim Chanos had similar ideas of rising corporate taxes.