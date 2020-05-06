Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) plans to open the data center once it receives approval from the Overseas Investment Office.

The new addition will bring Microsoft up to 60 data center regions covering 140 countries.

Yesterday, the tech giant announced plans to invest $1B to open a data center in Poland with domestic cloud provider Chmura Krajowa.

In the recent FQ3 report, Microsoft's Azure cloud revenue grew 59% Y/Y.

Opening a data center in a region can also help Microsoft promote Office 365 and Dynamics 365 usage.