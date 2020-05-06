Occidental Petroleum's (OXY -10.4% ) sale of Algerian oil and gas assets to Total (TOT -0.9% ) "will likely not be consummated" following discussions with government officials, the company says in an SEC filing.

Occidental says it will classify the Algerian assets as "continuing operations" in its accounts, but negotiations with Total will remain ongoing.

Algeria's energy ministry reportedly says it will maintain Anadarko's contract with state firm Sonatrach, and Occidental will continue investment in the country.

The government has blocked Occidental's deal to sell the Anadarko assets in the country to Total.