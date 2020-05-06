Incyte (INCY -1.9% ) announces that the FDA has approved exclusive licensee Novartis' (NVS +1.2% ) Tabrecta (capmatinib) for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors have a mutation that leads to MET exon 14 skipping (METex14) as detected by an FDA-approved test. The nod applies to a first-line setting as well as previously treated patients regardless of prior treatment type.

The approval triggers a $70M milestone payment to Incyte who will also receive 12-14% royalties on net sales.

METex14 occurs in 3-4% of newly diagnosed NSCLC cases. Capmatinib, an oral MET inhibitor, is the first such drug approved in the U.S. for these patients.