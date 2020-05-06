Bank of America says Hawaiian Holdings (HA -6.8% ) has ways to raise funds.

"While we believe HA has liquidity to get into 2021 even with no meaningful improvement in air traffic demand, we note HA could increase its liquidity further by accessing $364M in government loans or securing capital against its unencumbered assets."

The firm notes that Hawaiian Holdings currently has $800M in unencumbered aircraft, which assuming an LTV in the low-60% range could be used to raise $450M to $500M. In addition, HA also has other collateral including spare engines and its loyalty program which could be used to raise capital or secure a government loan.