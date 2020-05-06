Welltower (NYSE:WELL) slides 6.0% i n after-hours trading after cutting its May 2020 dividend to 61 cents per share vs. prior dividend of 87 cents.

Authorizes share repurchase program for up to $1B of common stock through Dec. 31, 2021.

Q1 normalized FFO per share of $1.02 matches the average analyst estimate of $1.02 and unchanged from a year ago.

Q1 total revenue of $1.26B vs. consensus of $1.28B and $1.27B in the year-ago quarter.

As of May 1, SHO portfolio spot occupancy is 82.7% vs. 84.8% as of April 3, 2020 and the portfolio is expected to experience an additional decline in occupancy going forward due to various measures enacted to stem the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Received ~97% of rent due in April from operators under triple-net lease agreements (primarily seniors housing and post-acute care facilities) and either received or approved short term deferrals for ~95% of outpatient medical rent due in April.

Completed pro rata dispositions of $717M at a blended yield of 5.4%.

Improved net debt to Adjusted EBITDA to 5.93x at March 31, 2020 from 6.37x at Dec. 31, 2019

Conference call on May 7 at 9:00 AM ET.

Previously: Welltower FFO in-line, misses on revenue (May 6)