EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) drops 4.9% in after-hours trading after temporarily suspending its monthly cash dividend and its share repurchase program to conserve cash.

Collected only ~15% of April contractual base rent and mortgage payments.

Defers gaming investment of ~$1.0B and revises 2020 investment spending to include only previously committed investment spending totaling ~$100.0M.

Borrowed $750M under its revolving credit facility in March to increase its cash position and preserve financial flexibility.

Q1 adjusted FFO per share of $1.14 vs. consensus of $1.11 and $1.38 in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 total revenue of $150.0M vs. consensus of $153.4M and $150.5M in the year-ago quarter..

Q1 adjusted EBITDA of $M.

Conference call on May 7 at 8:30 AM ET.

Previously: EPR Properties FFO misses by $0.14, misses on revenue (May 6)