Spirit AeroSystems (SPR -4.1% ) says its cash flow outlook for the year has worsened, as top customers Boeing and Airbus cut production in the wake of COVID-19.

The company says it expects FY 2020 free cash flow in the range of negative $600M-$700M, well below analyst consensus estimate of negative $270M, and now hopes to break even on cash flow in 2021 amid a slower recovery going forward.

Spirit reported a Q1 GAAP loss of $163M, compared with a $163M in the year-earlier quarter, and revenues plunged 45% Y/Y to $1.08B.

The company also expects to book additional losses of $70M-$90M in Q2 related to a further reduction in 787 Dreamliner production by Boeing.

"Spirit is in a world of pain, and it looks unlikely to end soon," writes Vertical Research aerospace analyst Robert Stallard. "It is arguably one of the most distressed aerospace names that we cover, and we would not be investing in the stock here."