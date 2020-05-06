Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) gains 2.2% after it disclosed advanced talks with two major banks regarding servicing advance facilities, which are expected to be finalized in the next 30-60 days.

Q1 core EPS 25 cents vs. consensus estimate of 27 cents and 25 cents in Q4 2019.

Book value per share of $6.96 at March 31, 2020 vs. $14.54 at Dec. 31, 2019.

"During the quarter, we made every margin call and at March 31st had a strong liquidity position with $1.2B in unrestricted cash," said President and CEO Thomas Siering.

"The MSR asset is where were are seeing the most interesting opportunities," said Co-Chief Investment Officer Bill Greenberg. "We estimate that newly originated MSR returns on a forward basis are 25% or higher, when paired with agency RMBS."

Conference call on May 7 at 9:00 AM ET.

Previously: Two Harbors Investment EPS misses by $0.03, beats on net interest income (May 6)