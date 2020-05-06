Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Q1 FFO per share of $1.03 vs. consensus estimate of 99 cents and $1.09 in Q4 2019 and 46 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Is working with three of its 21 tenants to provide temporary rent deferrals; a total of $743,000 of security deposits that IIP holds in cash were applied to the payment of rent for April; and a total of ~$1.5M in rent was deferred for May and June.

Q1 revenue $21.1M vs. consensus of $21.3M and $6.8M in the year-ago period.

From Jan. 1, 2020 through today, IIPR acquired nine properties, totaling ~1.1M rentable square feet (including expected rentable square feet upon completion of properties under development) and represent an aggregate investment of ~$202.1M.

Conference call on May 7 at 1:00 PM ET.

