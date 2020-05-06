Slow but promising recovery for two lodging names - Nomura Instinet

Taking a look at a couple of the lodging names it's bullish on, Nomura Instinet says some caution indicates it will probably take about three years to recover from the body blow delivered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

That still means attractive upside for the patient investor, as the firm sees 16-19% CAGR over a 2.5-year span.

Unit growth and free cash flow can protect earnings power of Hilton (HLT -1.2% ) and Marriott International (MAR -2.8% ), analyst Harry Curtis and team write, if revenue per available room slips 30%.

But "asset light business models are built to weather 'storms' but not 'tornadoes,' " the firm says, saying RevPAR dropping 50-90% is another matter.

It took Marriott six years (until 2014) to recover from the Global Financial Crisis to pre-GFC EBITDA, the firm says - and this time, it's expecting about half the jobs lost in the past two months to be recalled in the next six months. The rest of the recovery from there will be a slow grind, due in large part to customer effects (management cuts and airline capacity cuts in an environment when 70% of domestic hotel customers are business).

The firm sees RevPAR dropping more than 50% for both companies this year, and recovering to 60-65% of 2019 in 2021; 75% in 2022; and 85-90% in 2023. But accounting for recent capital raises, both companies should be cash-burn neutral by Q4 of 2020.

After Nomura "meaningfully reduced" target prices last note, its fresh targets still foresee heavy potential gains: A trimmed target of $123 on Marriott implies 51% upside. And a $102 target on Hilton implies 44% upside; it's boosting Hilton's target multiple a bit of Marriott's, to reflect less capex pointed to new unit growth, fewer owned hotels, and fewer management contracts tied to owner priority.