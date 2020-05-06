Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) falls after posting a sharp drop in revenue during Q1 with casinos closed for part of the period in both Macau and Las Vegas..

The casino operator saw a 64% decline in Wynn Palace operating revenue and 56% drop in Wynn Macau revenue during the quarter. Las Vegas revenue was down 19.3%.

Adjusted property EBITDA was -$5.3M vs. $206M consensus and $495M a year ago.

Wynn ended the quarter with a cash position of $2.89B.

Shares of Wynn are down 3.15% in AH trading to $76.56.

