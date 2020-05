3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) reports a narrow Q1 EPS beat and revenue miss as the coronavirus pandemic took a toll on the quarter, which ended on March 31.

Printer revenue dropped 36% Y/Y, Materials was largely flat on the year, healthcare solutions fell 7%, demand services were down 13%, and software dropped 8%. "

The company used $2.3M of cash from operations during Q1 and had $112.8M of cash and cash equivalents at quarter's end.

Earnings call starts at 4:30 PM with a webcast here.

Press release.