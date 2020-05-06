Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) reports 866K connected fitness subscribers in FQ3 vs. 857K consensus estimate. Churn was 0.46% during the quarter (lowest level in four years) and the 12-month retention rate was 93%.

Subscription revenue was $98.2M, representing 92% year-over-year growth and 19% of total revenue. The increase in subscription revenue was a result of strong growth in the connected fitness subscriber base.

Gross margin was 46.8% vs. 43.9% consensus.

Adjusted EBITDA for the period was $23.5M vs. the guidance range of -$35M to -$25M.

Looking ahead, Peloton sees FQ4 revenue of $500M to $520M vs. $381M consensus and FQ4 EBITDA of $55M to $65M vs. -$25M consensus. Peloton expects over 1M full-year connected fitness subscribers.