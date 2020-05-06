Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) is 5.7% lower after earnings that featured record Q1 revenue and bookings amid strength across the live services portfolio.

Bookings rose 18% to $425M. User pay bookings rose 24%, to $366M.

Revenue rose 52% to $404M, and online game (user pay) revenue rose 72%, to $344M.

As for the industry ad slump, "in mid-March, we also started to see a pullback in advertising yields; however, this impact was offset by strong player engagement in our titles."

The company narrowed its GAAP net loss to $104M from a year-ago loss of $129M. And EBITDA swung to a gain, of $68M from a year-ago loss of $19M.

In operating metrics, average mobile daily active users were 21M (down 7%) and mobile monthly active users were 68M (down 5%), amid declines in older titles. Sequentially, both measures were up modestly, led by the Casual Cards Portfolio and Words With Friends.

Operating cash outflow was $35M (includes first of three annual earn-out payments to Small Giant Games for $122M). Liquidity was about $1.43B as of quarter-end.

For Q2, it sees bookings of $460M, a net loss of $60M, and EBITDA of $32M.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Press release