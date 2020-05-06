Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) -0.8% after-hours as it reports better than expected Q1 earnings while revenues decline 6% Y/Y to $2.26B.

Pioneer says Q1 production of 375K boe/day came in at the top end of its guidance, and Q1 oil production of 223K bbl/day was in the upper half of guidance.

Q1 total realized oil price fell 7.7% Y/Y to $45.60/bbl, total realized NGLs price plummeted 36% to $14.52/bbl, and total natural gas price also slumped 36% to $1.61/Mcf.

The company says it expects its revised total 2020 capital budget of $1.4B-$1.6B, a ~55% reduction from its original full-year plan.

During Q2-Q4, Pioneer says it plans to operate an average of 5-8 horizontal rigs in the Midland Basin, with an average of 2-3 frac fleets during the period.

Pioneer revises its 2020 oil production guidance to 198K-208K bbl/day and total production to 341K-359K boe/day, including current ~7K bbl/day in voluntary curtailments.