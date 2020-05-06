Noodles gains after citing sales improvement
May 06, 2020
- Noodles (NASDAQ:NDLS) reports comparable sales growth fell 7.2% in Q1 to match the consensus expectation.
- Comparable sales were down 7.0% at company-owned restaurants during the quarter and declined 8.9% for franchise restaurants.
- Digital sales soared 44% Y/Y during the quarter.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $1.8M vs. $5.6M a year ago.
- CEO update: "We are seeing a steady rebound in company-owned comparable sales growth, which declined 54.7% during the last week of March but has since improved to a decline of just 33.6% for the fiscal week ended May 5, 2020 as our digital and off-premise innovation is helping offset the continued closure of our restaurant dining rooms."
- Noodles withdraws full-year guidance.
- NDLS +12.77% AH on very light volume.
