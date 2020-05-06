OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Q1 results:
Total revenue: $211.5M (-4.9%); lab services: $170.8M (-4.5%); product sales: $31.1M (+22.9%). Decline in lab services due to COVID-19 disruptions (outweighed the increase from pandemic-related testing).
Net loss: ($59.1M); loss/share: ($0.09).
BioReference Laboratories unit has run 700K COVID-19 tests to date and can handle 35K per day. Capacity will expand to 400K/day within the next two weeks.
Rayaldee prescriptions up 78% from a year ago to ~18,327.
16K 4Kscore tests performed.
Shares down 2% after hours.
Now read: Akebia beats Q1 consensus »