OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Q1 results:

Total revenue: $211.5M (-4.9%); lab services: $170.8M (-4.5%); product sales: $31.1M (+22.9%). Decline in lab services due to COVID-19 disruptions (outweighed the increase from pandemic-related testing).

Net loss: ($59.1M); loss/share: ($0.09).

BioReference Laboratories unit has run 700K COVID-19 tests to date and can handle 35K per day. Capacity will expand to 400K/day within the next two weeks.

Rayaldee prescriptions up 78% from a year ago to ~18,327.

16K 4Kscore tests performed.

Shares down 2% after hours.

