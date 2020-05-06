PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) drops 5.5% in after-hours trading after Q1 results reflect a $237M provision for increased credit loss reserves due to deteriorating macro forecast.

Q1 non-GAAP EPS of 66 cents, including a 17 cent charge for increasing its credit loss reserve; excluding the charge, Q1 non-GAAP EPS would be 83 cents; consensus is 74 cents.

Compares with 66 cents in Q1 2019.

Q1 revenue of $4.62B vs. $4.72B estimate, up 12% Y/Y.

Q1 net new active accounts of 20.2M (including 10.2M active accounts added upon closing of Honey) vs. 9.3M in Q4 2019.

3.26M payment transactions vs. 3.46M in Q4 2019.

Q1 total payment volume of $191B, up 18% Y/Y, as merchant services volume, excluding P2P, rose 15% and Venmo volume increased 48% to more than $31B.

Q1 cross-border trade TPV of $32B, up 9% Y/Y.

Withdraws full-year guidance.

Sees Q2 revenue growth of ~15% FX neutral; non-GAAP EPS growth of 15%-20%.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

Previously: PayPal EPS misses by $0.08, misses on revenue (May 6)