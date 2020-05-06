CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) is off 5.3% postmarket after posting a mixed Q1 report, with an upside surprise on the bottom line but revenues that declined and disappointed.

Adjusted EPS ticked up to $0.37 from a year-ago $0.34 (last year's figure excluding $85M in integration/transformation costs and $6.525B in special items).

And revenues fell nearly 4%, to $5.228B. Enterprise revenues held steady, but the company saw declines in SMB, Wholesale and Consumer.

Free cash flow was $407M, up from a year-ago $315M. At quarter's end, liquidity was $1.564B, part of which was used to pay $1B of 5.625% senior notes at maturity April 1.

Revenue breakout: International and Global Accounts, $865M (flat); Enterprise, $1.42B (flat); Small and Medium Business, $658M (down 6%); Wholesale, $958M (down 7%); Consumer, $1.327B (down 6%).

The company withdrew February's full-year guidance for EBITDA, free cash flow and capital expenditures. It's reiterating guidance for $1.1B in dividends.

It's in strong position due to capital allocation/refinancing in 2019, CFO Neel Dev says. "With a strong liquidity position, we are supporting and investing in our customers, our employees and our business."

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

