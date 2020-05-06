Metered traffic cuts deep into Costco sales
May 06, 2020 4:37 PM ETCostco Wholesale Corporation (COST)COSTBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor25 Comments
- Costco (NASDAQ:COST) reports comparable sales fell 0.5% in April.
- Comparable sales were flat in the U.S, fell 5% in Canada and were up 2% in international markets.
- E-commerce sales were up 87.7% during the month.
- Costco breakdown: "April sales were negatively impacted by COVID-19. Stay-at-home orders, social distancing restrictions and some mandatory closures led to decreased traffic and sales in our warehouses. Limited service in Travel and our Food Courts; closures of most of our Optical, Hearing Aid and Photo departments, and lower volume and price deflation in our gasoline business negatively impacted our April sales by an estimated 12 percentage points, of which approximately 70% related to gasoline."
- COST -0.29% after hours to $308.01
- Source: Press Release