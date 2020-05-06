Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) is down 5.50% in AH trading after Q1 results limp in.

Comparable hotel RevPAR was down 28.1% during the quarter, including a 24.5% drop for U.S. hotels.

There wasn't much to report on other than the hunkering down mentality, although there has been some improvement in China over the last few weeks,

"We obtained substantial additional cash, reduced investment and corporate spending to preserve cash, and we reduced third party hotel owners' direct costs through this period. While we continue to operate in an environment of suppressed demand and great uncertainty, we believe our existing liquidity provides sufficient capacity to cover at least 30 months of operations under current conditions."

