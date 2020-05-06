Fitbit -0.7% as pandemic hits Q1 sales
May 06, 2020 4:48 PM ETFitbit, Inc. (FIT)FIT, GOOG, GOOGLBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) - still moving toward an acquisition by Google (GOOG, GOOGL) - is 0.7% lower in after-hours trading after its Q1 earnings missed consensus expectations after disruption in the COVID-19 pandemic.
- The pandemic caused issues with development, manufacture, shipment and sales of products, the company says.
- Revenues tumbled 31% to $188.2M. Fitbit sold 2.2M devices, down 26% (it introduced one new product in Q1 vs. three new products in the prior-year quarter).
- Average selling price fell 11% to $81/device; about 76% of that impact was due to increasing reserves for product returns, rebates and promotions, and price protection due to COVID-19.
- Non-GAAP net loss widened to $64.6M from a prior-year loss of $38.1M. Adjusted EBITDA worsened to -$75.6M from -$43.2M.
- No conference call or guidance due to the pending acquisition; regulatory reviews of the deal are ongoing, and they expect to close the transaction in 2020, though COVID-19 impact is "uncertain and cannot be predicted."
