Stocks fade as Trump throws China trade deal into doubt

Stocks finished mixed, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones swinging between gains and losses before ending in the red, as grim economic data finally weighed on investor sentiment.

Gains in the information technology and communication services sectors kept the Nasdaq Composite in the green.

Dow -0.9% , S&P 500 -0.7% , Nasdaq +0.5% .

Stocks were higher for most of the day despite the latest ADP data that showed private payrolls plunging by 20.2M from a month earlier, but gains finally faded out after Pres. Trump said the U.S. would evaluate whether China has complied with the so-called "Phase 1" trade deal.

"You're seeing growth quickly reassert itself as leadership," said Keith Lerner, chief market strategist at Truist/SunTrust Advisory, noting a comeback in value stocks "seemingly came and went in less than a week" and that the market has been "transitioning more into a trading range" after the wild moves seen earlier.

U.S. Treasury prices fell following a quarterly refunding announcement, lifting the 10-year yield by 5 bps to 0.71% and the 30-year yield to 1.402%, the highest since April 14.

WTI crude oil futures settled -2.3% to $23.99/bbl in volatile trading, as data showed demand was not rebounding enough to offset ballooning inventories.