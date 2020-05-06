Sonos drops after FQ2 misses, pulled FY outlook
May 06, 2020 4:52 PM ETSonos, Inc. (SONO)SONOBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) drops nearly 8% after-hours following fiscal Q2 EPS and revenue misses and the launch of the $799 Sonos Arc smart soundbar.
- Adjusted EBITDA loss grew from last year's $3M to $28.4M.
- The company used $83.5M in cash from operations due to the timing of inventory payables from the holiday quarter. Sonos expects inventory levels to normalize in Q3.
- Sonos ended the quarter with $283M in cash and equivalents. The company still has an $80M undrawn revolving credit facility in place.
- SONO joins the crowded field of companies withdrawing their FY20 guidance due to the coronavirus uncertainties.
- Earnings call starts at 5 PM with a webcast here.
- Press release / Shareholder letter.