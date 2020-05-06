Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) and at least two Brazilian airlines have hired investment banks to help with talks with state development bank BNDES for government support, Reuters reports.

Embraer has hired the investment banking unit of Itau Unibanco and will seek credit lines of $1B-$1.5B after its deal with Boeing fell through, according to the report.

Airline Azul (NYSE:AZUL) also reportedly is being advised by Itau BBA on negotiations with BNDES, and Latam Airlines (NYSE:LTM) has retained investment bank Banco BTG Pactual as advisor on talks with BNDES, mainly focused on discussing on the convertible debt equation.