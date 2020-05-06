Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) shares soar 25.8% after hours following Q1 beats and a raised FY20 outlook that now sees revenue of $280-290M (was: $255-265M) and a loss per share of $0.08-0.15 (was: $0.32-0.43 loss).

The company saw increased traffic in late March due to the coronavirus-related social distancing orders around the world.

For Q2, Fastly expects revenue of $70-72M (consensus: $59.96M) and EPS of $0.02 loss to break even (consensus: $0.11 loss).

Earnings call started at 5 PM with a webcast here.

Press release / Shareholder letter.