Q1 gross payment volume of $25.7B was up 14% Y/Y, but shy of consensus of just over $26B.

Gross profit of $539M was up 36% Y/Y, with Cash App gross profit up 115%.

Adjusted EBITDA of $9M was down from $62M a year ago.

Ended Q1 with $3.4M of available liquidity, including $3.1B in the bank and the $375M remaining on revolver.

In the last two weeks of the Q, gross payment volume plunged 35% from year-ago levels. COVID-19 is seen causing a material impact to Q2 results, so no guidance is being given.

