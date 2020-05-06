A Phase 2 clinical trial, INTREPID, evaluating Enanta Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:ENTA) EDP-305 in patients with a bile duct disorder called primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), failed to achieve the primary endpoint of a statistically significant proportion of treated patients experiencing at least a 20% reduction in a liver enzyme called ALP at week 12 versus placebo.

In a positive spin, the company says the absolute changes from baseline in ALP levels for both dose arms (1.0 mg and 2.5 mg) were statistically significant compared to the change from baseline in the control arm.

The company plans to terminate development of the farnesoid X receptor agonist for PBC and devote its resources in NASH.