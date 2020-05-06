T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) shares are up 1.3% postmarket after record profits came in ahead of expectations in its last quarter before absorbing Sprint.

Revenues were flat at $11.1B and were short of consensus, however. Service revenues hit a record $8.7B (up 5%).

Net income rose 5% to a Q1-record $951M, and EBITDA rose 12% to an all-time record $3.7B.

Typical of recent quarters, T-Mobile led the industry in customer growth: It posted 777,000 branded postpaid net additions, and 452,000 branded postpaid phone net adds. Total branded net adds were an industry-best 649,000.

Churn also hit Q1-record lows: Branded postpaid churn dipped to 0.86%, and branded prepaid churn fell 33 basis points to 3.52%.

Cash flows also hit Q1 records: Cash provided by operations rose 16% to $1.6B, and free cash flow rose 18% to $732M.

It's only offering guidance for the "new T-Mobile" for Q2, due to uncertainty around various issues, including the pandemic and conforming legacy Sprint KPIs to T-Mobile policies.

It sees postpaid net adds between 0 and 150,000; adjusted EBITDA of $6.2B-$6.5B; net cash from operations of $700M-$1B; and free cash flow of $1.3B-$1.5B. It's not guiding on net income, and hopes to provide a fuller 2020 picture next quarter.

