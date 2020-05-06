Apache (NYSE:APA) -0.8% after-hours following a smaller than forecast adjusted Q1 loss and revenues fell 22% Y/Y to $1.28B.

On a GAAP basis, Apache reported a $4.5B Q1 loss, including impairments related to its legacy developments in the Permian Basin, or $11.86/share, compared with a $47M loss, or $0.12/share, for the same period last year.

Q1 adjusted EBITDAX was $764M vs. $1.1B in the year-ago quarter; Q1 adjusted cash flow from operations totaled $523M.

Q1 production excluding Egypt was 423K boe/day; in the U.S., Apache operated an average of seven rigs, all in the Permian Basin, with output of 283K boe/day, including three rigs in the Delaware Basin, where Alpine High production averaged 94K boe/day.

In the company's conference call, Apache said it is down to one rig in the Delaware Basin and finishing its last well.

Apache says its liquidity position is supported by a $4B revolving credit facility that matures in March 2024.