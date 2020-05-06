Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) falls more than 7% post market, despite being a beneficiary of market sentiment that helped lift shares into the print, as analysts had labeled the company as a beneficiary of the "stay at home" movement -- given the company's ability to deliver used cars to the home versus an in-person dealership visit.

Shares are down 6% YTD vs the S&P 500's 11% decline, and up 87% over the past month heading into the print that delivered in line revenues with expectations and an earnings miss.

The CEO in the statement said, "this quarter we implemented Touchless Delivery to offer the safest and easiest experience to buy a car. As the pioneers of online car buying we’re proud to be leading our industry as shifts in customer behavior accelerate.”

Retail units sold rose 43% y/y.

Baird analysts in late April asked which e-commerce names would make it through the downturn, and discussed CVNA.

Wells Fargo in early April added Carvana to its list of high-growth players with attractive long-term entry points due to the market dislocation.

The conference call begins at 5:30ET.