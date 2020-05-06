DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) is up 4.3% postmarket as it's making a move to the S&P 500, to replace Allergan (NYSE:AGN) - set to be acquired by AbbVie.

And Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) will replace Allergan in the S&P 100. Salesforce is up 1% after hours.

In moves tied more to right-sizing S&P indexes, S&P 500 constituent Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) is moving down to the S&P SmallCap 600; there, it will boot Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR), no longer appropriate for the small-cap index.

Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) will move from the MidCap 400 up to the S&P 500 to replace Capri, and STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) will replace Domino's in the MidCap 400.

All moves are effective prior to the open next Tuesday, May 12.