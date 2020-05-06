Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) -3% after-hours following better than forecast Q1 earnings while revenues fell 11% Y/Y to $739M

Q1 adjusted EBITDA was $196.4M, compared with $225.9M in the prior-year quarter.

The company issues downside guidance on Q2 revenues, now seeing sales of $700M-$775M vs. $803M analyst consensus estimate, as it expects a weaker performance based on reduced global economic activity due to COVID-19.

Albemarle says it is accelerating previously announced cost savings initiatives, implementing short-term cash management tactics and delaying capital spending; it now expects to realize $50M-$70M of sustainable cost savings in 2020, up from $50M previously, and expects full-year capital spending of $850M-$950M, down ~$150M from its previous plan.

The company says it is withdrawing its full-year guidance, given the uncertainty around the duration and economic impact of the pandemic.